ABigApple.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
A Taste of Big Apple
(507) 455-3633
|Owatonna, MN
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Marilynn McParland
|
A Taste of The Big Apple
(507) 373-2666
|Albert Lea, MN
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Frank M. Parland
|
A Taste of The Big Apple
|Sioux Falls, SD
|
Industry:
Eating Place
|
A Big Apple Family Movers, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Daniel J. Caruso
|
J P A Bagels DBA Big Apple Bagels
|Elgin, IL
|
Industry:
Retail Bakery
Officers: Laurie Williams , Peggy Phillips
|
Big Apple Switch Partners Ltd., A Nevada Limited Partnership
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Sovereign Capital Group of Nevada
|
Big Apple Seeds A Not-for-Profit Corporation
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Eman Isaacks
|
Ecopapel & Design of Green Big Apple With A Small Black Stalk and A Green Leaf; Below The Apple The Word "Ecopapel" In Black and Green Colors
|Officers: Ecopapel Corp