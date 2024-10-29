Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Abfs
|Willow Grove, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Edward Mackin
|
Abf Lawncare
|Kingston, PA
|
Industry:
Lawn/Garden Services
|
Abf Economics
|Doylestown, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Abf Enterprises
|Carnegie, PA
|
Industry:
Trucking Operator-Nonlocal
Officers: Phyllis A. Boehm
|
Abf Freight System, Inc.
(724) 836-6605
|Greensburg, PA
|
Industry:
Trucking Operator-Nonlocal
|
Abf USA Ltd.
|Drums, PA
|
Industry:
Mfg Wood Office Furniture
Officers: Darren Buttle , Mike Prendergast and 1 other Joe Prendergast
|
Abf Freight System, Inc.
(717) 846-5205
|York, PA
|
Industry:
Truck Terminal
Officers: Kim Thorne
|
Abfs 1996-1, Inc.
|Bala Cynwyd, PA
|
Industry:
Mortgage Bankers and Loan Correspondents
Officers: Jerome Rappoport
|
Abf Freight System, Inc.
(412) 928-8270
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Motor Carrier of General Freight
Officers: Harvey Elliott , Dick Kerr and 2 others Eric McConnell , Theresa Nestler
|
Abf Freight System, Inc.
(610) 736-3299
|Reading, PA
|
Industry:
Trucking Operator-Nonlocal