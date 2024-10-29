Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AcademicClinic.com sets your business apart with its clear and concise domain name that instantly conveys your focus on academic matters. This domain is ideal for educational institutions, tutoring services, research organizations, or e-learning platforms. With a domain like AcademicClinic.com, you establish a professional and trustworthy online presence that resonates with your audience.
Owning AcademicClinic.com grants you a distinct advantage in terms of search engine optimization (SEO). With a descriptive and keyword-rich domain name, your website is more likely to rank higher in search engine results, attracting more organic traffic and potential customers. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns with your business niche can help establish brand recognition and loyalty.
AcademicClinic.com can significantly contribute to the growth of your business by increasing your online visibility and reach. With a domain name that accurately represents your business, you can expect to attract targeted traffic and generate leads more effectively. A strong online presence can help establish trust and credibility with potential customers, resulting in higher conversion rates and customer loyalty.
Having a domain like AcademicClinic.com can also help improve your search engine rankings due to the SEO benefits of a keyword-rich and descriptive domain name. This can lead to an increase in organic traffic, helping to expand your customer base and grow your business. Additionally, having a clear and memorable domain name can help make your brand more memorable and easier to share, which can lead to increased word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy AcademicClinic.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AcademicClinic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Academic Clinic
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services School/Educational Services
Officers: Sally L. Kirkham , Jeff Peiper
|
Academic Associates Reading Clinic
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Barbara Taylor
|
Academics Associates Reading Clinic
|Charlotte, MI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Academic Clinical Associates, L.L.C.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Clinical Research & Trials Co.
Officers: Robert A. Kasirer , CA1CLINICAL Research & Trials Co.
|
Academic Clinical Research LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
|
Academic Ob./Gyn. Clinic
|Ypsilanti, MI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Kay Shaw , Mary Z. Johnson and 5 others Anne C. Frantz , Lisa R. Jeffries , Hyuk C. Cha , Sharon A. O'Reilly , Bryan Popp
|
Academic Clinics, LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Academic & Clinical Infectious Diseases PA
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph Chan , Claudio D. Tuda and 1 other Kenneth R. Ratzan
|
Academic Alliance for Clinical Trials
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Richard Grimm
|
Academic and Behavioral Clinic, Inc.
|Springfield, MA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Sabrina Lewis