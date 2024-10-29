Ask About Special November Deals!
AcademicInsurance.com

$8,888 USD

AcademicInsurance.com – Protect your educational venture with a domain that signifies trust and expertise. Attract students, faculty, and industry partners with ease.

    This premium domain name offers an instant association with academic institutions and insurance services. By owning AcademicInsurance.com, you create a strong brand identity and build credibility in your industry.

    The domain's relevance to education and insurance makes it perfect for educational institutions, insurance providers catering to academia, or any business looking to serve this niche market.

    AcademicInsurance.com can significantly impact your online presence by attracting organic traffic from search engines. As users often search for specific industry-related terms, owning a domain with those keywords can boost your visibility.

    Establishing a strong brand and enhancing customer trust is essential for businesses in any industry. By using AcademicInsurance.com, you'll create a professional image and build trust with potential clients and partners.

    With the competitive online landscape, it's crucial to stand out from competitors. AcademicInsurance.com can help differentiate your business by providing a memorable, easy-to-remember domain that resonates with your target audience.

    AcademicInsurance.com is versatile and can be used effectively in various marketing channels. Utilize it on your website, social media platforms, email campaigns, and even offline materials to maximize reach and conversions.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AcademicInsurance.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Academic Physicians Insurance Company
    		Burlington, VT Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Academic Health Insurance Services
    Academic Insurance Services
    		Whittier, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Dave Gunderson
    Academic Insurance Solutions
    		Tampa, FL Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Academic Insurance Solutions, LLC.
    		Odessa, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Officers: John S. Black , Angela M. Black
    Academic Risk Resources & Insurance, LLC
    (617) 732-0007     		Boston, MA Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
    Academic Health Professionals Insurance Association
    (212) 576-9800     		New York, NY Industry: Insurance Company
    Officers: Peter Schwartz , Steve Capone and 6 others Janet Williams , Claire Oyelaja , Martin Kern , Ido Ophir , Frances Smith , William P. Dillon
    Academic Medical Professionals Insurance Risk Retention Group, LLC
    		Burlington, VT Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Officers: Martin Kern , Kevin P. Moriarty and 2 others James E. Cottrell , James G. Quirk