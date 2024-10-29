Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AcademicMedical.com is a versatile domain name that caters to various industries, including medical research institutions, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and educational organizations. With its concise and meaningful name, it can help you establish a strong online presence and differentiate yourself from competitors. AcademicMedical.com's unique blend of academic and medical elements conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise, making it a valuable asset for businesses in the health and education sectors.
Using AcademicMedical.com as your domain name can provide numerous benefits. It allows you to create a cohesive brand image across all digital channels. In the medical industry, where trust and reliability are crucial, having a domain name that clearly communicates your mission and purpose can help you build a loyal customer base. Additionally, the domain's keywords can potentially improve your search engine rankings, making it easier for potential customers to find you online.
AcademicMedical.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by increasing organic traffic. Search engines prioritize websites with clear and relevant domain names, making it more likely for your site to appear in search results related to your industry. A domain name that resonates with your business and target audience can help you attract and engage potential customers, ultimately converting them into sales.
Establishing a strong brand is essential for any business, and AcademicMedical.com can help you achieve that. A domain name that accurately represents your business can make it easier for customers to remember and recognize your brand. Additionally, having a domain name that aligns with your industry and mission can help build trust and credibility with your audience. This, in turn, can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AcademicMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Academic Medical Research Institute
|Monterey Park, CA
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Mohamed Shahawy
|
Academic Medical Platforms LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Elektra McDermott , Colleen Hutchinson and 1 other Fernando Dip
|
Academic Medical Center, Inc.
|Rosemead, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kexin Bao
|
Academic Hospitalists Medical
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Vaibhav Anvekar , Luisa M. Schulman and 4 others James B. Tribe , Alexis Anvekar , Hengameh Monsef , Pam A. Tuchscherer
|
Academic Endocrinology Medical Center
(630) 416-4501
|Naperville, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Patrick Zeller , Jeanne Marie Ondyak and 5 others Stephen D. Skjei , W. P. Zeller , Sheila Treftz , Daesman Suri , Deborah Horne
|
Academic Hospitalist Medical Group
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Luisa Schulman
|
Medical Academic Consulting Inc
|Portsmouth, OH
|
Industry:
Bookkeeping/Administration
|
Medical Academic Center
|Carmel, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Academic Medical Center
(626) 282-4983
|Rosemead, CA
|
Industry:
Acupuncture Clinic
Officers: Kexin Bao , Vandewetering and 7 others Sjoerd M. Lagarde , Susanne A. Snoek , Jaap J. Haveman , R. J. De Winter , Pieter C F Stokkers , G. K. Hovingh , Milko C. De Jonge
|
Academic Hospitalists Medical Group, Inc.
|Pasadena, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Vaibhav Anvekar