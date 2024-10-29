AcademicSystem.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Academic Systems Corporation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carl Zeiger , James Dredge and 1 other Greg Gardner
|
Bridge Academic Systems, LLC
|Fulton, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Educational Consulting and Training
Officers: John Kaufman , Elizabeth C. Kaufman
|
Academic Systems Corporation
|Bloomington, MN
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael A. Morache
|
Hispanic Academic Support System
|Saint Paul, MN
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services Data Processing School
|
Academic Systems Inc.
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Michael A. Jordan
|
Academic Computing Systems, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Ucsd-Academic Computing Systems
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Mary Lmanuel
|
Academic Management Systems, Inc.
(716) 204-0464
|Amherst, NY
|
Industry:
Whol Academic Productivity Software and Support Services
Officers: A. C. Powell
|
Integrated Academic Systems Ll
|Durham, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Academic Business Systems, Inc.
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Terry Orlowski