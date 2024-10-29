AcademyOfDramaticArts.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
American Academy of Dramatic Arts
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Susan Zech , Roger Croucher
|
Desert Academy of Dramatic Arts
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Scott Crawford , Yvonne Smith and 1 other Penny Bayard
|
Center Stage Academy of Dramatic Arts, LLC
|Terryville, CT
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jamie Ruiz-Sacharko
|
The American Academy of Dramatic Arts
|Studio City, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Rob Hahn
|
Academy of Dramatic Arts, Houston LLC
(713) 316-9800
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: School/Educational Services
Officers: Michelle Coopwood , Darla Lexington
|
The American Academy of Dramatic Arts
(323) 464-2777
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Dramatic School
Officers: Karen Null Higglnbotham , John Rezkallah
|
The Panaro Academy of Dramatic Arts, Inc.
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas Puccio , Anna Panaro
|
The Academy of Forensics & Dramatic Arts
|Rochester, MI
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
The Ventura Academy of Dramatic Arts, Inc.
|Ventura, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Reflections Academy of Dramatic Arts, LLC
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School