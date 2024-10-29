AcademyOfNaturalSciences.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Academy of Natural Science
(215) 299-1000
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research MUSEUM50 RESERCH50
Officers: George W. Gephart , Francis D. Marco and 7 others Sara Hertz , Donald W. Stremme , Ruth Patrick , Pat Riccio , Barbara J. Krupka , David Rusinko , Anthony Geneva
|
Regional Academy of Natural Sciences
|Port Hueneme, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Noncommercial Research Organizations
Officers: Alexander Bykovtsev
|
International Academy of Natural Science
|Cottonwood, AZ
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Victor V. Woolf
|
Academy of Natural Health Sciences
|Woodbridge, NJ
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Frank Auriemma , Toni Aragon
|
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia,
(215) 299-1069
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Library
Officers: Edward A. Montgomery , James Baker and 5 others David Lazar , Judith S. Soltz , David Rusenko , Susan Palantino , Douglas Wechsler
|
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia
(215) 299-1072
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: George W. Gephart , Daniel Corti and 7 others Ronald Doris , Francis D. Marco , Maggie Gummere , Anthony Geneva , Judith Mendelsohn , Pamela Ramirez , Joe Resnick
|
Southwestern Academy of Natural Sciences The
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
The Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, Inc.
|Philadelphia, PA