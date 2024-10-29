AcademyOfPhysicians.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Wisconsin Academy of Physician
(608) 283-5410
|Madison, WI
|
Industry:
Management Services Membership Organization
Officers: Eric Garland , Melissa Breen
|
Illinois Academy of Physician
|Springfield, IL
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Trisha Lee , Eric Wolf and 8 others Michael Metzger , Sahar Nimrouzi , Jayson Coble , Karen Chamness , Mary Ellen Brown , Lyndi Hofstra , Dave Senf , Kari Anderson
|
American Academy of Physician
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Bretten C. Gordeau
|
American Academy of Family Physicians
(316) 721-9005
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Professional Membership Organization
Officers: Todd Miller , Michael Kennedy and 2 others Marina Spexarth , Carolyn Gaughan
|
California Academy of Physician Assistants
(714) 427-0321
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Margaret Allen , Jeremy A. Adler and 7 others Gaye Breyman , Barbara Zorn , Miguel Medina , Bob Miller , Roy Guizado , Larry Rosen , James Delaney
|
Louisiana Academy of Physicians Assist
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: David Qualls , Joe Shine and 1 other Michelle Jones
|
American Academy of Family Physicians
(334) 954-2571
|Montgomery, AL
|
Industry:
Physician's Assoc
Officers: Nelson Cook , Jeffrey E. Arrington and 3 others Billie Hicks , Beverly Jordan , Michael McBrearty
|
American Academy of Family Physicians
|Charlotte, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: M. M. Hester
|
Kentucky Academy of Physician Assistants
|Lexington, KY
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Chrys Means , Jackie Harrison
|
Washington Academy of Family Physicians
(425) 747-3100
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Anne M. Montgomery , Casey Evans and 6 others Chris Gaynor , Mary Clogston , Kevin Martin , John Gose , John F. McCarthy , Carl Olden