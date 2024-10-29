Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name stands out due to its simplicity, relevance, and clear association with the healthcare industry. It positions your business as accessible and dedicated to medical care. Use it for a clinic, hospital, telemedicine service, or any health-related venture.
AccessHealthMedical.com can also benefit industries such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, wellness centers, and research institutions. By owning this domain name, you ensure a strong online identity and credibility within your industry.
Having a domain like AccessHealthMedical.com can significantly improve organic traffic by attracting search engine algorithms due to its descriptive nature and relevance to the healthcare sector. It also helps establish a strong brand identity, as customers trust a professional-sounding domain name.
This domain name can boost customer trust and loyalty by providing an easily recognizable and memorable online presence. Your clients will feel confident in your business's legitimacy and commitment to the healthcare industry.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AccessHealthMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Access Health Medical, P.C.
|Flushing, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jun Kang
|
Access Health Medical PC
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Access Medical Health Group Inc.
|Delray Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Jim Jalil
|
Access Medical Health Plan Corp
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Chukwuma M. Okoroji , Emmanuel P. Inwang
|
Access Health Medical Supplies Inc.
(773) 221-4273
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Eucharia Iloesbunam
|
Access Health Medical Group, Inc.
|Alta Loma, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Consulting Services
Officers: John Larson
|
Irvine Access Health Medical Group Inc.
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Access Health Care Medical Group, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: George F. Lee
|
Access Health California, A Medical Corporation
|San Mateo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Paul Joseph Gorman , Dave Mandelkern and 2 others Camille M. Ziomek , Marina Fridlib