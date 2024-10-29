Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name exudes professionalism and accessibility, making it an excellent fit for medical practices, hospitals, or healthcare organizations. With the growing trend towards telehealth and virtual consultations, owning AccessMedicalAssociates.com puts you at the forefront of this digital shift.
The .com extension instills trust and credibility in your audience. Use it to create a website that provides easy access to medical records, appointments, or teleconsultation services. The domain's name also suggests an inclusive community for healthcare professionals, opening doors to collaboration and networking opportunities.
Owning AccessMedicalAssociates.com can significantly boost your business by attracting more organic traffic through search engines. This is due to the clear relevance of the domain name to medical-related queries.
The domain's catchy and professional name also plays a crucial role in establishing a strong brand identity. It helps build trust with potential clients by reassuring them that your organization is easily accessible and dedicated to improving their healthcare experience.
Buy AccessMedicalAssociates.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AccessMedicalAssociates.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Access Medical Associates Inc
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Access Medical Associates
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Doron Katz , Linda Bernstein
|
Access Medical Associates LLC
(908) 704-0100
|Bridgewater, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Lon Goldberg , Alexander Krishtul and 4 others Jane Stevens , Kelly L. Dahler , Sasha J. Steinlight , Michael Gerstmann
|
Direct Access Medical Associates, LLC
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Bobbi Congdon
|
Access Healthcare Associates, A Medical Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Matthew Lefferman
|
Association for Improving Medical Accessibility Corporation
|Lancaster, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Primary Care Medical Clinic
Officers: Richie Belcher , E. Belcher and 2 others Kenneth L. Mack , Evelyn Belcher