Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AcclaimedMedical.com is an exceptional domain name for medical professionals, clinics, and healthcare organizations. Its clear and memorable name instills confidence and trust, making it an ideal choice for those seeking to establish a strong online presence in the healthcare industry.
With the increasing importance of digital marketing in today's world, a domain like AcclaimedMedical.com can significantly enhance your online visibility. It is perfect for creating a professional website, hosting email communications, or even building a strong social media presence.
The strategic value of a domain name like AcclaimedMedical.com lies in its ability to help you establish a strong brand identity. A memorable and meaningful domain name is a crucial element in building customer trust and loyalty. By owning this domain, you position your business as a reputable and trustworthy entity in the medical field.
Additionally, a domain like AcclaimedMedical.com can positively impact your organic search traffic. By incorporating relevant keywords into your domain name, you increase the likelihood of appearing higher in search engine results, driving more potential customers to your website.
Buy AcclaimedMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AcclaimedMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Acclaim Medical Billing
|Sonoma, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charles Earl Ahern
|
Acclaim Medical Services Inc
(626) 307-0550
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: James Hsieh , Nancy Hsu and 2 others Tin Y. Yung , Tin Xung
|
Acclaim Medical Billing, Inc.
|Pembroke Pines, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David V. Storch , Grisell Cros
|
Acclaim Medical Billing Incorporated
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Graice Perez , Gracie Perez
|
Acclaimed Medical Billing
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Acclaim Medical Care, Inc
|Hemet, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Sudha Madabhushi , Gopal N. Madabhushi and 2 others Crystal Isioida , Teresa M. Hernandez
|
Acclaim Medical LLC
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Diagnostic Imaging Services
Officers: Howard K. Aihara , Eli H. Alovinsky and 2 others Caadiagnostic Imaging Services , Nicholas A. Poan
|
Acclaim Medical Services, Inc.
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nancy Hsu
|
Acclaim Medical Supply, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: D. G. Birch
|
Acclaim Medical Billing
|Herndon, VA
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
Officers: Roberta Chaves