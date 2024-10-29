Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AccordHomes.com offers a memorable and easy-to-remember online address for your business, helping you establish a strong brand presence. The domain name's clear connection to the concept of homes makes it perfect for real estate agencies, home builders, interior designers, or any other businesses within the housing industry.
The domain name AccordHomes.com is unique and sets your business apart from competitors with generic or unmemorable domain names. It not only looks professional but also resonates with customers who value harmony and agreement in their living spaces.
By choosing the AccordHomes.com domain name for your business, you can benefit from improved search engine rankings due to its relevance and specificity. Customers are more likely to remember and trust a business with a clear and descriptive domain name.
The domain name also aids in establishing brand loyalty and recognition. By having a domain that directly relates to your industry, customers will have a better understanding of what your business offers.
Buy AccordHomes.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AccordHomes.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
One Accord Home Inspections
|Elk Grove Village, IL
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Glenn Beamon
|
Accordance Home Care
(256) 539-1400
|Huntsville, AL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Allison E. Harrell , Lacey Sneed and 1 other Dee Harrell
|
Accord Home Health Services
|Cerritos, CA
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Evelyn S. Prakash , Esther N. Aglugub
|
One Accord Home Healthcare
|Irving, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Tanisha Nichole Russ-Muhammad , Salahuddin Siddiq Muhammad and 2 others Michelle Devine , Tanisha Russ
|
Accordance Home Care Inc
|Oxford, AL
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
|
Accord Homes Realty Corp
(718) 657-5000
|Jamaica, NY
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent
Officers: Farhad Nobari , Houshang Vaghari
|
Accordance Home Care Inc
|Dothan, AL
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
|
Accord Homes, Inc.
|Boerne, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Israel Pena
|
Accord Home Care, Inc.
|Round Rock, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Home Health Services
Officers: Libby Werchan-Jones , Donna Williams and 2 others Libby Jones , Libby Jones Werchan
|
Accord Home Care Inc
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Randall Rozzi