AccurateDataService.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Accurate Mail & Data Service
(502) 499-6344
|Louisville, KY
|
Industry:
Direct Mail Advertising Services
Officers: Diana Eifert , Dustin Jacobs
|
Accurate Data Services LLC
|Harrison, OH
|
Industry:
Data Processing/Preparation
|
Accurate Data Plan Service
(509) 325-1804
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: David E. Weidner
|
Accurate Data Services
|Roseville, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Olanda Williams
|
Accurate Data Services LLC
|Lakewood, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Accurate Data Service, Inc.
|Hollywood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Lorraine Sherman , Harold Sherman and 1 other Edward Sherman
|
Accurate Data Air Services
|Coral Springs, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Accurate Data Service Inc.
(352) 795-4259
|Crystal River, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Opportunity Sales
Officers: Richard W. Callahan
|
Accurate Data Business Information Services
|Albany, NY
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Vince Cardazzi
|
Accurate Inventory and Data Service Inc
(847) 492-8390
|Evanston, IL
|
Industry:
Inventory Service
Officers: Chris Stubbs