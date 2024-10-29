AccurateScientific.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instrumnt
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Mfg Surgical/Medical Instruments
Officers: Brian Lambert
|
Accurate Chemical & Scientific Corporation
(619) 296-9945
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Chemicals/Products
Officers: Rudolph Rosenberg
|
Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments
|Livingston, NJ
|
Industry:
Mfg Surgical/Medical Instruments
|
Scientific Accurate Screening Inc
|Fort Washington, MD
|
Industry:
Mfg Motors/Generators
|
Accurate Chemical & Scientific Corporation
(516) 333-2221
|Westbury, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Whol Chemicals/Products
Officers: Rudy Rosenberg , Marie T. Bonazinga
|
Accurate Surgical & Scientific
|Canal Winchester, OH
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Merchandise Medical Doctor's Office
|
Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation
(516) 333-2570
|Westbury, NY
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Marie T. Bonazinga , Rudy Rosenberg and 4 others Russell Llerena , Andrew Pomerantz , Saul Miobownik , Steven Owens
|
Accurate Chemical and Scientific Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation