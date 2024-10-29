AccurateSurveying.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Accurate Survey
|Santa Clarita, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Professional Equipment
Officers: Steve Preece
|
Accurate Marine Surveying, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Christopher C. Ramsdell
|
Accurate Land Surveys, Inc.
|Hillsboro, OR
|
Industry:
Land Surveying Services
Officers: Linda Everett , Everett Klyn and 1 other Bryan Hill
|
Accurate Surveying Systems
|Westminster, CO
|
Industry:
Ret Mail-Order House
Officers: Hahn Consulting Services, LLC
|
Accurate Surveying Inc.
|Henderson, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Michael J. Hudson , Robert B. Barnes
|
Accurate Marine Surveys Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gary M. Frankovich
|
Accurate Construction Survey Corp.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Dean S. Warhaft , Charles W. Carr
|
Accurate Surveying, LLC
|Batesville, AR
|
Industry:
Surveying Services
Officers: Patrick W. Lemley
|
Accurate Surveys of Texas
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Surveying Services
Officers: Marietta Williams
|
Accurate Survey Service
(847) 381-8735
|Barrington, IL
|
Industry:
Surveying Services Engineering Services
Officers: William Doland