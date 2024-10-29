AcousticalEngineering.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Engineering Acoustics Corporation
|Orinda, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Thomas R. Norris
|
Pacific Acoustics Consulting & Engineer
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Hersh Acoustical Engineering, Inc.
(818) 224-4699
|Calabasas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Commercial Nonphysical Research Engineering Services
Officers: Rita Hersh , Alan S. Hersh
|
Swift Acoustical Engineering Corp.
|North Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Elias Rodriguez
|
Acoustical Engineering Inc
(810) 232-0252
|Flint, MI
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor Business Consulting Services
Officers: Tom Bielec
|
Engineered Vibration Acoustics
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: Chad Himmel
|
Acoustical Engineering Services
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Amir Massoud Yazdanniyaz , Sean Bui
|
Nelson Acoustical Engineering, Inc.
(512) 281-5535
|Elgin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Acoustical Consulting
Officers: David A. Nelson , Ulrika Nelson
|
Bio-Acoustical Engineering Corporation
(714) 547-5196
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Industrial and School Hearing Testing
Officers: Albert Goh , James Doyle and 2 others Dianne Doyle , Mark R. Doyle
|
Acoustical Engineering Cnslts
|Elk Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Brian Smith