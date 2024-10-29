ActingTheatre.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Class Act Theatre, Inc.
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Margel F. Kaufman
|
Acting Artists Theatre, LLC
|North Hollywood, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Theatre
Officers: Tracy L. Srock , Monica Garcia and 1 other CA1CONSULTING Entertainment
|
Act One Theatres, L.L.C.
|Antigo, WI
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Timothy J. Suick
|
Opening Act Theatre LLC
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Jane L. Boggs-Guthrie
|
Acting Out Theatre School
|Boulder, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Emily Norman
|
Act III Theatres, L.P.
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Act III Theatres Gp, Inc.
|
Act Out Theatre, Inc.
|Woodstown, NJ
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Professional Theatre Company Offering Production of Plays and Educational Opportunities
Officers: Charles Harrison , Daniel J. Petrin and 3 others Shirley Brooks , David M. Keller , Denis Mercier
|
Acting Out Theatre Company
|Bourbonnais, IL
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
|
Act Out Mystery Theatre
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
|
Magna Theatre Acting Club
|Magna, UT
|
Industry:
Theatre
Officers: Mike Chadler