ActionForHealth.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Residents Environmental Action Committee for Health
|Hopkinton, NH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Ronald J. Lajoie
|
Action for Health In The Americas Inc
|Clifton Park, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Action In Health for The Community
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Austin Area Coalition for Health Action
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Holt Associates for Health Action, LLC
|Manchester, NH
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
The Center for Coordinating Action for Children's Health
(630) 271-9155
|Naperville, IL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Rosemary Bellaire , Mary Fitzgerald and 1 other Geil Linhart
|
Latino Center for Prevention and Action In Health and Welfare
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: America Bracho
|
Florida Consumer Action Council for Mental Health Inc
|Orange Park, FL
|
Industry:
Assisted Living Facility Training
Officers: A. Zimmer
|
Latino Center for Prevention & Action In Health & Welfare
(714) 542-7792
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Industry:
Individual & Family Health Services
Officers: America Bracho , Garrett Kop
|
People for Environmental Action and Children S Health
(509) 435-5210
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Tara Foote , Eden Hendrix and 1 other Anna Orlando