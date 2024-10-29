Ask About Special November Deals!
Welcome to ActiveHomes.com, your go-to online destination for modern and dynamic residential solutions. This domain name embodies the essence of active and engaged home ownership. With ActiveHomes.com, you can showcase your commitment to providing cutting-edge services, creating a memorable online presence that stands out from the crowd.

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About ActiveHomes.com

    ActiveHomes.com offers a unique blend of innovation and functionality, making it a preferred choice for businesses in the real estate, home automation, and property management industries. By owning this domain, you can establish a strong brand identity, reflecting your dedication to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving world of home ownership.

    ActiveHomes.com's memorable and descriptive name allows easy recall and instant recognition, ensuring that potential customers can quickly find and remember your business. Whether you're a real estate agent, a home builder, or a technology provider, this domain is an invaluable asset that sets you apart from competitors and enhances your online presence.

    Why ActiveHomes.com?

    ActiveHomes.com plays a crucial role in attracting organic traffic to your business. With a clear and descriptive name, search engines are more likely to index your site, increasing your visibility and reach. Additionally, a memorable domain name can help you establish a strong brand identity, making it easier for customers to trust and remember your business.

    A domain like ActiveHomes.com can help you build customer loyalty by creating a strong online presence that resonates with your audience. By offering a user-friendly website and valuable content, you can establish yourself as a thought leader in your industry, fostering long-term relationships with your customers and driving repeat business.

    Marketability of ActiveHomes.com

    ActiveHomes.com's descriptive and memorable name can help you stand out from the competition and attract new potential customers. By owning a domain name that clearly conveys the nature of your business, you can create a strong online brand identity and increase your search engine visibility. Additionally, a unique and catchy domain name can help you differentiate yourself from competitors and make your business more memorable.

    A domain like ActiveHomes.com can be used effectively in non-digital media, such as business cards, print advertisements, and even radio or television commercials. By incorporating your domain name into your marketing efforts, you can create a consistent brand image across all channels and make it easier for customers to find and engage with your business online.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ActiveHomes.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Active Homes
    		Great Neck, NY Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
    Officers: Shahriar Homapour
    Active Home Inspection LLC
    		Warren, MI Industry: Business Services
    Active Home Confinement, LLC
    		Annapolis, MD Industry: Single-Family House Construction
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Rancho Murieta, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Tehachapi, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Oak View, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Rohnert Park, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Pinole, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Orinda, CA Industry: Security Systems Services
    Adt -Activation & Home Security
    		Fairfax, CA Industry: Security Systems Services