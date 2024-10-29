Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

ActivePatents.com

$14,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover ActivePatents.com – the premier domain for businesses and innovators in the patent industry. Own this dynamic, memorable address that signals expertise and activity.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About ActivePatents.com

    ActivePatents.com is an ideal domain for patent law firms, inventors, tech companies, and research institutions. Its clear branding instantly communicates a focus on patents and innovation. With its active and engaging name, this domain sets your business apart from the competition.

    Using ActivePatents.com as your online address provides a strong foundation for your digital presence. It's perfect for creating a website dedicated to patent applications, research, or consulting services. This domain also has potential uses in industries such as biotech, renewable energy, and software development.

    Why ActivePatents.com?

    ActivePatents.com can help your business grow by establishing trust and credibility with potential clients. By having a domain that is specific to the patent industry, you signal expertise and professionalism. This, in turn, can lead to increased organic traffic as people searching for patent-related services are more likely to find your site.

    Additionally, ActivePatents.com can aid in building a strong brand. A unique and memorable domain name is essential in today's digital landscape. It sets you apart from competitors and helps create a lasting impression that resonates with customers.

    Marketability of ActivePatents.com

    ActivePatents.com offers excellent marketability opportunities for your business. Its clear industry focus makes it easy to rank higher in search engines when people look for patent-related services. Having a domain name that accurately reflects your business also helps attract and engage potential customers who are specifically looking for the products or services you offer.

    ActivePatents.com can be useful in non-digital media as well. It's easy to remember and can be used effectively on business cards, billboards, brochures, and other marketing materials.

    Marketability of

    Buy ActivePatents.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ActivePatents.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.