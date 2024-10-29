Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
ActiveTherapy.com is a strong and appealing domain name that would work perfectly for a therapy practice, wellness platform, or similar endeavor. It successfully combines 'active', conveying dynamism and progress, with 'therapy', signifying care and support. This mix instantly positions a brand as engaging and outcome-oriented – qualities that are in demand among therapy seekers today.
The name itself - ActiveTherapy.com - is incredibly memorable and easy to recall. This is a major plus for attracting clients, as a catchy name tends to stick with them longer. Moreover, it is adaptable and lends itself readily to diverse uses within the broader mental wellness field, catering to both individuals and businesses. For example, it's suitable for private practitioners seeking to establish a striking online presence or for companies developing innovative therapeutic tools and programs.
Investing in ActiveTherapy.com gives your company instant credibility, putting it a cut above businesses in the crowded online health and wellness field. You're telling clients that your approach to therapy and care is not passive. This sets a brand apart and resonates deeply with an audience increasingly drawn to results-driven approaches in healthcare.
Today, people rarely use phonebooks to find businesses. Therefore, having a distinctive and keyword-rich online name gives potential clients searching online a significant boost. This translates into higher visibility in online searches related to 'therapy', 'mental wellness,' or associated keywords – ultimately generating more traffic to your site and attracting leads that could convert into valuable clients
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ActiveTherapy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Active Therapies
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Ret Misc Foods
Officers: Jane McDonald
|
Pro. Active Therapy Inc.
|Cary, NC
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Evelyne Burtis
|
Active Health Physical Therapy
|Edgewater, NJ
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Rowena P. Sayson
|
Pro Active Physical Therapy
|Hamilton, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jeff Hathaway
|
Active Physical Therapy
|Shell Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Rachael Mary Elizabeth Pharr Larson , Rachel P. Larson
|
Pro Active Physical Therapy
|Santa Monica, CA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Cheryl Settle
|
Active Therapies Massage, Inc.
|Marrero, LA
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Christina D. Suarez
|
Active Life Physical Therapy
|Fremont, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Nikhil D. Nadkarni
|
Active Therapy Associates Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Ronald Assee , Rahel D. Valle
|
Active Therapy Centers, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kevin Scholz