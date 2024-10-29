ActivityLeague.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Mineola Police Activity League
|Mineola, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Gary Maston
|
Police Activities League
|Melrose, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Michael P. Carroll , Chip Bruce and 1 other Paul Campbell
|
Fairfield Police Activities League
|Fairfield, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Panhandle Police Activity League
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Elizabeth Police Activity League
|Howell, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Greenfield Police Activities League
|Greenfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joseph P. Grebmeier
|
Police Activities League
|Elk Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
|
Sacramento Police Activities League
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Thomas Burruss
|
Lincoln Police Activities League
|Lincoln, CA
|
Industry:
Police Protection
Officers: Paul Shelgren , Yolande McClure and 1 other Matt Alves
|
Parent Activity League
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Latrese Hansbrough-Abra