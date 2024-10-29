AcuteCareCenter.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Doctors Acute Care Center
(713) 621-4464
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Linda Galvan , Sue Blatzer
|
Condell Acute Care Center
|Gurnee, IL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Premal M. Joshipura , David L. Thomas and 4 others Daniel S. Kirschner , James M. Johnson , Kathy Schrank , Robert Furman
|
Condell Acute Care Centers
(847) 990-5237
|Libertyville, IL
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Elizabeth Skeen , Kathy Schrank and 8 others Asta M. Astrauskas , Allison Benthal , Patricia Small , William Forslev , Bernice Milas , Bob Lemmon , Judy Greskovich , Mary Ochab
|
Medical Acute Care Center
(314) 434-3114
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Joseph Prusaczyk , Sandy E. Poling and 4 others Jean Kleypas , Haikun Li , Patricia A. Williamson , Hashim S. Raza
|
First Care Acute Care Center
|Jonesboro, AR
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Lubbock Acute Care Center, LLC
|
Doctors Acute Care Center, P.A.
|Missouri City, TX
|
Filed:
Professional Association
Officers: Linda A. Galvan
|
Hcs Acute Care Center, LLC
|Winter Park, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Madhusudhan T. Dommeti , Robert C. Miner and 1 other Gunge C. Sreekanth
|
Pulse Family Acute Care Center
|Peyton, CO
|
Industry:
Osteopathic Physician's Office Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Erin Wells Raser , Kenneth S. Raper and 1 other Karen Raper
|
Windsor Post Acute Care Center
|Hayward, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Chandra Bowie , Maynard Tibyan and 8 others Hasmin Koo , Viji Natarajan , David Petty , Glenda Marasigan , Sarah Nanola , Meena Biswas , Carmelita Dimaano , Marilyn Valenzuela