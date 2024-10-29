Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AddictedMusic.com is an exceptional domain for music-related businesses and individuals, offering a distinct identity that resonates with audiences. Its name suggests a deep passion for music, attracting potential customers and investors who share the same enthusiasm.
With AddictedMusic.com, you can establish a brand that stands out in the crowded music market. This domain name is versatile and can be used for various applications, from record labels and music streaming services to music education platforms and music merchandise stores.
Owning AddictedMusic.com can significantly impact your business by driving organic traffic. The domain name is keyword-rich and relevant to the music industry, making it more likely to appear in search results for music-related queries. A strong domain name can also contribute to brand recognition and trust, helping you build a loyal customer base.
AddictedMusic.com can also serve as a powerful tool for establishing and growing your brand. In the music industry, where competition is fierce, having a unique and memorable domain name can help you differentiate yourself from competitors and stand out in the market. This, in turn, can lead to increased brand awareness and customer loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AddictedMusic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Addicted to Music
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Music Addiction Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Luis Acosta , Camile G. Colas
|
Track Addict Music LLC
|Avon, IN
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Getlyne M. Cherelus , Michael M. McMullan and 3 others Renaud M. Marc , Renard M. Marc , Daniel M. McMullan
|
Musical Addiction, LLC
|Webster, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Rumen Andonov
|
Rhythm Addict Music Service
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Robert Howard