AddictionCounselingCenter.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Addiction Solutions Counseling Center
(989) 779-9449
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Katie Ballinger , Gary K. Ralph and 2 others Ruth Griffin , Whitney P. Feldhauser
|
Addiction Solutions Counseling Center
|Alma, MI
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Kathryn J. Ballinger , Audrey Wendt
|
Renz Addiction Counseling Center
(630) 837-6445
|Streamwood, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Specialty Hospital
Officers: Laura Tovar , Jennifer Taylor
|
Renz Addiction Counseling Center
(847) 742-3545
|Elgin, IL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Christin Mitchelle
|
Addiction Counseling Center
|Wyckoff, NJ
|
Industry:
Specialty Hospital
Officers: John Bradshaw
|
Renz Addiction Counseling Center
(630) 513-6886
|Saint Charles, IL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Jerry Skogmo , Jolie Esposito and 6 others Bob Hansen , Ron Razowsky , Jeff Risch , Jim Lamkin , Ian Jones , Brian Monson
|
Amarillo Addiction & Counseling Center, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Center for Addiction and Counseling Servcies LLC
|Salem, OR
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Kimberly Alison Shay , Chris Dean
|
Center for Addiction and Counselling Services
|Salem, OR
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Chris Dean , Kim Shay
|
Lee Center Family Counselling and Addiction Service
|Bishopville, SC
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Paul Napper , Sheryl McMichael