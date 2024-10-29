Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

AddictionMedical.com

$39,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$31,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Discover AddictionMedical.com – a domain tailored for medical professionals and organizations specializing in addiction treatment. Gain credibility, attract clients, and expand your reach.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About AddictionMedical.com

    AddictionMedical.com is a concise, memorable, and informative domain name that instantly communicates the focus on addiction medicine. With health-related domains increasingly popular, this domain sets you apart from generic or vague alternatives. Use it for a practice, clinic, research institute, or support organization.

    The domain's clear messaging also makes it easily marketable to various industries, including mental health care, substance abuse treatment centers, pharmaceutical companies, and insurance providers. Establishing your online presence with this domain will position you as a trusted authority in addiction medicine.

    Why AddictionMedical.com?

    AddictionMedical.com can significantly enhance your business's online presence by improving organic search traffic through targeted keywords, making it easier for potential clients to find and trust your organization. It also allows you to build a strong brand identity within the addiction medicine industry.

    The credibility of this domain name can help establish customer trust and loyalty, leading to higher conversion rates. By securing AddictionMedical.com, you'll have an advantage over competitors with less distinctive domain names.

    Marketability of AddictionMedical.com

    AddictionMedical.com can help you market your business effectively by appealing to search engine algorithms, particularly those focused on health-related queries. With a clear and targeted domain name, you'll have an edge over competitors with more ambiguous names.

    Additionally, this domain's focus allows for effective marketing in non-digital media, such as print ads or radio spots. By using AddictionMedical.com as your primary web address, you can easily promote it in these channels and attract new potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Buy AddictionMedical.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AddictionMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Addiction Medical Solutions, LLC
    		Panama City Beach, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Rogers Sharel
    Addiction Medical Services, PC
    		Palm Desert, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: James Herndon
    Addiction Medical Group, Inc.
    		Beverly Hills, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: George Graf
    Addiction Medical Solutions, LLC
    		Panama City Beach, FL Filed: Foreign Limited Liability
    Officers: Sharel R. Rogers
    Addiction Medicine Maine Medical Center
    		Portland, ME Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Matthew R. Camuso , Stephen M. Raph and 1 other Cheryl S. Degrandpre
    Medical Addiction Treatment Clinic PC
    		Burnsville, MN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Riverview Medical Center Addiction Recovery
    		Shrewsbury, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Kerry L. Kornett , David J. Sikowitz
    Medical Clinics for Addictive Diseases, Inc.
    		Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Medical Intervention for Individuals Addicted Inc.
    		Somers Point, NJ Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Jersey City Medical Center Addiction Service
    		Jersey City, NJ Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Adrian Lancelot Fox , Henry C. Irving and 6 others Judith R. Marquet , Mark Canning , Marc W. Urquhart , William J. Jensen , Joseph Scott , Maria R. Rivera