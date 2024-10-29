Your price with special offer:
AddictionMedical.com is a concise, memorable, and informative domain name that instantly communicates the focus on addiction medicine. With health-related domains increasingly popular, this domain sets you apart from generic or vague alternatives. Use it for a practice, clinic, research institute, or support organization.
The domain's clear messaging also makes it easily marketable to various industries, including mental health care, substance abuse treatment centers, pharmaceutical companies, and insurance providers. Establishing your online presence with this domain will position you as a trusted authority in addiction medicine.
AddictionMedical.com can significantly enhance your business's online presence by improving organic search traffic through targeted keywords, making it easier for potential clients to find and trust your organization. It also allows you to build a strong brand identity within the addiction medicine industry.
The credibility of this domain name can help establish customer trust and loyalty, leading to higher conversion rates. By securing AddictionMedical.com, you'll have an advantage over competitors with less distinctive domain names.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Addiction Medical Solutions, LLC
|Panama City Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Rogers Sharel
|
Addiction Medical Services, PC
|Palm Desert, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Herndon
|
Addiction Medical Group, Inc.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: George Graf
|
Addiction Medical Solutions, LLC
|Panama City Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Sharel R. Rogers
|
Addiction Medicine Maine Medical Center
|Portland, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Matthew R. Camuso , Stephen M. Raph and 1 other Cheryl S. Degrandpre
|
Medical Addiction Treatment Clinic PC
|Burnsville, MN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Riverview Medical Center Addiction Recovery
|Shrewsbury, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Kerry L. Kornett , David J. Sikowitz
|
Medical Clinics for Addictive Diseases, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Medical Intervention for Individuals Addicted Inc.
|Somers Point, NJ
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Jersey City Medical Center Addiction Service
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Adrian Lancelot Fox , Henry C. Irving and 6 others Judith R. Marquet , Mark Canning , Marc W. Urquhart , William J. Jensen , Joseph Scott , Maria R. Rivera