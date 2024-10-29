Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Addiktion.com offers a distinct advantage over other domains due to its intriguing and thought-provoking name. The domain is versatile and can be used in various industries, including technology for software addictions, healthcare for addiction treatment centers, media for entertainment addiction coverage, or creativity for art and design studios. It encourages curiosity and engagement.
This domain name has the potential to become a powerful branding tool. By using Addiktion.com as your online home, you can establish trust and loyalty with your customers. It allows you to create a unique narrative around your business or personal identity, making it more relatable and memorable to your audience.
Addiktion.com can help your business grow by attracting organic traffic through its intriguing name. People searching for information related to addiction-related topics are likely to remember and seek out a domain that stands out from the rest, such as Addiktion.com.
Additionally, this domain can help you establish a strong brand identity and customer trust. By having a unique and catchy domain name, customers will easily remember your business and be more likely to return for future services or products.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of Addiktion.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Addiktive Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Randy Carriel , Rafael Morales
|
Ink Addiktion
|Old Bridge, NJ
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Mane Addiktion
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Virginia Newell
|
Style Addiktion
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Munah Cooper
|
Addiktive Influence
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Addikt Skateboards
|Palmdale, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Sporting/Athletic Goods
Officers: Keith Stepheson
|
Infinite Addiktion
|Radcliff, KY
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
Addikt Skateboards, LLC
|Palmdale, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Skateboard Equipment and Skateboard Acce
Officers: Seiko Takatsuki , Keith Stepheson and 1 other Gregg Godfrey
|
Denim Addikt Inc.
(213) 804-2568
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Women's Clothing
|
Denim Addikt Inc.
|Sherman Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation