At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AdvancedEngineeringSystems.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advanced Engineering Systems Corporation
|Saint Augustine, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert T. Franques , Richard Doria
|
Eagle Advanced Systems Engineering
|Paradise, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rex Eugene Taylor
|
Advanced Engineering Systems
|Bridgeport, CT
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Advanced Systems Engineering
|Parker, CO
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
|
Advanced Engineering Systems, Inc.
|Lincoln, NE
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Advanced Engineering Systems
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nick Kourassis
|
Advanced Engineering Systems, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Andres C. Moreyra , Joaquin J. Moreyra
|
Advanced Engineering Systems Inc.
|Mertztown, PA
|
Industry:
Mfg Semiconductors & Related Devices
Officers: Tuan Hoang
|
Advanced Engineering Systems, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Nader Baydoun
|
Advanced Systems Engineering, Inc.
|Gainesville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: David E. Fowler , Ernest H. Moyer