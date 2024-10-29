AdvancedMedicalSpecialties.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Advanced Medical Specialties Inc.
    		Fort Lauderdale, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Paul W. Legris
    Advance Medical Specialties Inc
    (513) 422-2281     		Middletown, OH Industry: Medical Supply Distributor
    Officers: John Markey , Janice Markey
    Advanced Medical Specialties, LLC
    		Miami, FL Filed: Florida Limited Liability
    Officers: Antonio M. Ucar , Leonard A. Kalman and 7 others Paul Kaywin , Alberto Larcada , Oscar Tercilla , Julio M. Garcia , Luis Villa , Jonathan J. Cohen , Tomas Braunschweig
    Advanced Medical Specialties L
    		Miami, FL Industry: Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
    Officers: Eduardo Zambrano , Leonard A. Kalman and 7 others Steven Fein , Miri Sinclair , Sara Garrido , Fernando D. Zarraga , Lorraine Brown , Cathy Maxwell , Paul Kaywin
    Advanced Medical Equipment Specialties
    		Plano, TX Industry: Whol Commercial Equipment
    Officers: Shelli M. Wall , Susan M. Armstrong
    Advanced Medical Specialties
    		South Miami, FL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Sandra Cohen , Maria Medina and 7 others Federico Albrecht , Frances A. Behrman , Frances Annette Behrmann , Alberto F. Larcada , Jacqueline Jordan , Bruce D. Kohrman , Maggy Pons
    Advanced Medical Specialties, LLC
    		Harleysville, PA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Advanced Medical Specialties
    		Doral, FL Industry: Testing Laboratory Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Oscar F. Tercilla , Eugenia C. Abrera and 2 others Anthony Russo , David Ta-Wei Huang
    Advanced Medical Specialties
    		Washougal, WA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Nancy McKim
    Advanced Medical Specialties
    		Miami, FL Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Jose J. Noy , Mary Jo Villar and 7 others Michelle Astarita , J. A. De Mayolo , Stephanie Basanta , Libia Ardila , Jorge C. Antunez-De Mayo , Jose A. Ortega , Yasel Alvarez