AdvancedMedicalSpecialties.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advanced Medical Specialties Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Paul W. Legris
|
Advance Medical Specialties Inc
(513) 422-2281
|Middletown, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Supply Distributor
Officers: John Markey , Janice Markey
|
Advanced Medical Specialties, LLC
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Antonio M. Ucar , Leonard A. Kalman and 7 others Paul Kaywin , Alberto Larcada , Oscar Tercilla , Julio M. Garcia , Luis Villa , Jonathan J. Cohen , Tomas Braunschweig
|
Advanced Medical Specialties L
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Eduardo Zambrano , Leonard A. Kalman and 7 others Steven Fein , Miri Sinclair , Sara Garrido , Fernando D. Zarraga , Lorraine Brown , Cathy Maxwell , Paul Kaywin
|
Advanced Medical Equipment Specialties
|Plano, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Commercial Equipment
Officers: Shelli M. Wall , Susan M. Armstrong
|
Advanced Medical Specialties
|South Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Sandra Cohen , Maria Medina and 7 others Federico Albrecht , Frances A. Behrman , Frances Annette Behrmann , Alberto F. Larcada , Jacqueline Jordan , Bruce D. Kohrman , Maggy Pons
|
Advanced Medical Specialties, LLC
|Harleysville, PA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Advanced Medical Specialties
|Doral, FL
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Oscar F. Tercilla , Eugenia C. Abrera and 2 others Anthony Russo , David Ta-Wei Huang
|
Advanced Medical Specialties
|Washougal, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Nancy McKim
|
Advanced Medical Specialties
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jose J. Noy , Mary Jo Villar and 7 others Michelle Astarita , J. A. De Mayolo , Stephanie Basanta , Libia Ardila , Jorge C. Antunez-De Mayo , Jose A. Ortega , Yasel Alvarez