AdvancedPsychiatricCare.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care
|Kearney, NE
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Susan Winchester , James Winchester
|
Advance Psychiatric Care PA
|Manasquan, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Alexander Iofin , Ruthanne Darby and 4 others Susan Hall , Debbie Ivany , Cindy Gold , Michelle Cooney
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care
|Gibbon, NE
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Ray Winchester
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care, P.C.
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care, P.C.
|Suwanee, GA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care PA
|Davie, FL
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Maximiliano Cardoza , Maximiliano Cardozo
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care PC
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Anna Kharitonova
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care, P.C.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Zaheer Aslam , Uribe A Miguel Rojas
|
Advanced Psychiatric Care/Denise Lin MD
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Denise Lin