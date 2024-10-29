Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

AdvancementsInMedicine.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover the leading edge of medical innovation with AdvancementsInMedicine.com. This domain name showcases your commitment to cutting-edge research and development in the medical field. Attract and engage potential customers, establish a strong online presence, and position yourself as a thought leader in your industry.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About AdvancementsInMedicine.com

    AdvancementsInMedicine.com is a powerful domain name for any business or organization focused on medical research, development, or healthcare services. With its clear and concise label, this domain instantly communicates the value and expertise that your business brings to the table. By owning this domain, you can build a strong online brand and attract a loyal following of customers and industry professionals.

    The medical field is constantly evolving, and a domain like AdvancementsInMedicine.com helps you stay ahead of the curve. This domain is ideal for businesses or organizations involved in medical research, pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, or biotechnology. By using a domain name that reflects your industry and your mission, you can position yourself as a trusted authority and attract more traffic and leads to your website.

    Why AdvancementsInMedicine.com?

    AdvancementsInMedicine.com can significantly help your business grow by increasing your online visibility and attracting more organic traffic. With a clear and descriptive label, search engines are more likely to index your website higher in search results, making it easier for potential customers to find you. A domain name that reflects your industry and your mission can help you establish a strong brand identity and build customer trust and loyalty.

    Owning a domain like AdvancementsInMedicine.com can also help you differentiate yourself from your competition. In a crowded market, a unique and memorable domain name can help you stand out and make a lasting impression on potential customers. A domain name that reflects your industry and your mission can help you establish yourself as a thought leader and build a community of engaged followers.

    Marketability of AdvancementsInMedicine.com

    AdvancementsInMedicine.com offers numerous marketing opportunities for your business. With its clear and descriptive label, this domain can help you rank higher in search engines and attract more organic traffic to your website. This domain can help you build a strong brand identity and engage with potential customers through various digital and non-digital marketing channels, such as social media, email marketing, and print media.

    AdvancementsInMedicine.com can also help you attract and convert new potential customers into sales. By using a domain name that reflects your industry and your mission, you can build trust and credibility with your audience and position yourself as a trusted authority in your field. A memorable and easy-to-remember domain name can help you stay top-of-mind with potential customers and keep them coming back for more.

    Marketability of

    Buy AdvancementsInMedicine.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AdvancementsInMedicine.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Advanced Concepts In Medicine
    		Chattanooga, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: James Newby
    Advance Strategies In Medicine
    		New York, NY Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Robert Beller
    Advances In Medicine, Inc.
    		Saint Petersburg, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Gerard M. Beaudoin
    Advances In Medicine, Inc.
    		Bradenton, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Richard A. Martin
    Advanced Ideas In Medicine, LLC
    		Davis, CA Filed: Foreign
    Industry: Medical Diagnostics
    Officers: John S. Rakitan , Gershon M. Wolfe and 1 other Michael R. Wall
    Advanced Ideas In Medicine LLC
    		Davis, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Gershon M. Wolfe
    Advanced Nuclear Medicine Svc
    		Indianapolis, IN Industry: Help Supply Services
    Officers: Mike Garringer
    Advanced Nuclear Medicine, LLC
    (765) 454-9729     		Kokomo, IN Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jody Hartzler , Todd Reyburn and 3 others Keith Wexler , Danelle L. Cottle , Meghan Walters
    Foundation for Advancements In Surgery and Medicine
    		Woodland, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: George Calvert Kramer
    The Institute for Advanced Studies In Medicine,
    		Atlanta, GA Filed: Foreign Non Profit Corporation
    Officers: Carmen Alonso , Kenneth Alonso and 3 others Carole Hall , Reid Carter , Dwight Hall