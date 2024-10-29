Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AdvantageRenovations.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advantage Renovations
|Hallandale Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Garrett Feigh
|
Advantage Renovations
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Advantage Home Renovation
|Tacoma, WA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Advantage Renovations, Inc.
|The Colony, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Angela Riggs , Ricky G. Riggs
|
Advantage Hotel Renovations, Inc.
|Miramar, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Garrett Feig , Angelica M. Limas
|
Advantage Renovations Inc.
|Metairie, LA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Anthony Ricaud
|
Advantage Renovations, Inc.
|Hallandale Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Garrett A. Feig
|
Advantage Hotel Renovations Inc
|Miramar, FL
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Garrett Feigh
|
Advantage Renovations, Inc.
|Hallandale, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Garrett A. Feig
|
Advantage Home Renovations LLC
|Adel, GA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Perry Lipscomb