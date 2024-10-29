AdventLutheranChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advent Lutheran Church
(440) 257-5565
|Mentor, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steven Bond , Joseph G. Kovitch
|
Advent Lutheran Church
(615) 893-9705
|Murfreesboro, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Barbara Woods , Edward Myers and 1 other Phillip Carl
|
Advent Lutheran Church Inc
(419) 882-3701
|Sylvania, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: D. Lauman , Kurt Seiberick and 1 other Eric Hite
|
Advent Lutheran Church, (Elca)
(817) 465-6793
|Arlington, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joel D. Burkholder , Joyce Rearick and 1 other Adeline Brewer
|
Advent Lutheran Church
(410) 838-5967
|Forest Hill, MD
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lisa Bernard , Roger O. Ruff and 3 others Clarence Fry , Diane Angone , Jim Kuerbitz
|
Advent Lutheran Church
|Rindge, NH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Olson
|
Advent Evangelical Lutheran Church
(916) 966-7242
|Citrus Heights, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Raymond A. Olsen , Sherry Brockmyer and 2 others Dave Wammer , Christi Verity
|
Advent Lutheran Church
|Mount Ephraim, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Advent Lutheran Church Inc
(561) 395-3635
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Industry:
Church & Religious School & Retirement Center
Officers: Paula Dziekan , Cathy Thorla and 4 others R. J. Dingle , David E. Dangerfield , Chris Kleppin , Steve Putnik
|
Advent Lutheran Church
|Morton, IL
|
Industry:
Operates As A Lutheran Church
Officers: Steven Erickson