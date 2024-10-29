AdventistCommunity.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Adventist Community
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Manasota Adventist Community Services
|Bradenton, FL
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Adventist Community Service
(931) 692-3493
|Coalmont, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Larry Gatewood , Milly Downes and 1 other Martha Leaker
|
Tacoma Adventist Community Services
|Tacoma, WA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Ronald Ringering
|
Adventist Community Service Center
|Norristown, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Nancy Davis , Ruth Christ
|
Dayton Community Adventist School
|Dayton, WA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Woodburn Adventist Community Church
|Woodburn, OR
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Adventist Community Theater, Inc.
|Wellington, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Khessia R. Jean-Baptiste , Gladys Jones and 3 others Francesca Predestin , Marc Olius , Lynne A. Jean-Baptiste
|
Adventist Community Services
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Virginia Aure
|
G.I’.A.N.T. Adventist Community Services
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Brenda Alexander-Johns , Janice Cole