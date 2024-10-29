AdvocacyWork.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Advocacy Works
|Hemet, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Mary Allred
|
Animal Advocacy Works, Inc.
|Spring, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jae Malik , Lucia Moreno and 1 other Andraea Camble
|
Social Work Advocacy
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jena Kelly
|
Self Help Advocacy @ Work
|Arlington, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Michael Johnson , Robin Johnson and 1 other Theresia Shaw
|
Legal Works Advocacy
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Legal Services
Officers: Terry L. Farster
|
Disability Advocacy Work With Networking
(323) 935-2589
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Supplies Information & Assistance to Disability Community
Officers: Jesse Wechsler
|
Legal Advocacy at Work, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Jacqueline Dowd , David Bundy and 2 others Siobhan O'Donnell , Brain Nichols
|
Legal Advocacy Work Center, Inc.
|Daly City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Legal Services Office
Officers: Laura Weitzman , Kristina Berman
|
Ageplan Social Work Advocacy Services, P.C.
|Pleasant Valley, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Lawrence T. Force , Jennifer Livingston
|
Fresno Works for Better Health Advocacy Center
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Keith Kelly