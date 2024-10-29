AdvocateMinistries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Advocate Ministries
|Port Arthur, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ashley Cook
|
Advocate Ministries
(205) 957-1900
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael French , Richard Martin and 3 others Terrance Hunsley , Bill French , Leslee Hughes
|
Patient Advocate Ministry, Inc.
|Brentwood, TN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Youth Advocate Christian Ministry
|Lithonia, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lorine Bizzell , Pauline Hunter and 3 others Samantha Kitt , Jasman Brown , Callie Gidron
|
The Advocate Ministry
|Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Women's Advocate Ministry Inc
(212) 683-3460
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jerome Marks , Antonio McCloud and 8 others M. Delores Thrower , Marion Blumenthal , Ruth Ellen Simmonds , Dorothy Tananbaum , Dorothy Austin , Elaine Bartlett , Annie M. Boviam , Rita Zimmer
|
Advocate's Christian Ministries, Inc.
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Ben Hayil Yellen , Frederick Koolhof
|
Metro Advocate Ministry
|Indianapolis, IN
|
Industry:
Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: C. Swanigan
|
Youth Advocate Ministry Inc.
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Inner City Advocates Ministries
|Aurora, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization