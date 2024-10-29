AdvocatesCommunity.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Houston Community Advocates, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Willie F. Williams , Debra Boyd and 3 others James A. Brown , Billy G. Jacobs , Gwendolyn Y. Whitlock
|
Advocates for Community Excellence
|Escondido, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Social Services
Officers: Dennis Bentley , Jennifer Bentley
|
Advocates for Community Transfo
|Dallas, TX
|
Community Advocates In Action
|Lilburn, GA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Community Support Advocates Inc
|Valdosta, GA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jacqueline Riley , Kimesha Bonner and 3 others Lucius Troutman , Chad M. Thomas , Kathleen Thomas
|
Community Advocate for Youth &
|Pensacola, FL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Mitchell A. Lee
|
Community Food Advocates Inc
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Grocery Stores, Nsk
|
Advocates for Community Transformation
|
Marin Community Advocates, Inc.
|Mill Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Del Goetz
|
Community Development Advocates, Inc.
|Chicago, IL