AegisCorporation.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Aegis Corporation
|Minneapolis, MN
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Walter J. Mahanes , Richard E. Karkow and 4 others Irwin L. Jacobs , Daniel T. Lindsay , Gerald A. Schwalbach , James B. Farrell
|
Aegis Corporation
|Santa Clarita, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: William C. Corbett
|
Aegis Corporation
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Aegis Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Aegis Corporation
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Aegis Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Aegis Corporation
|Blue Ash, OH
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Aegis Corporation
(262) 781-7020
|Brookfield, WI
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker Fire/Casualty Insurance Carrier Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
Officers: Tom Johnson , Rick Green and 7 others Kim Hurtz , Robert D. Wurtz , John Dirkse , Mark Cronce , Marcia Dewey , Jeff Grip , Geri Studebaker
|
Aegis Sciences Corporation
|Mount Vernon, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Aegis Services, Ltd., Corporation
|Chicago, IL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kenneth S. Giannoules , Ted Paul Milos