AeroMuseum.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Aero Valley Transportation Museum
|Roanoke, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: John S. Shackelford , Lori Breedlove and 1 other Christina L. Vanderford
|
Port Townsend Aero Museum
|Port Ludlow, WA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Aviation Warehouse Aero Museum
|Hawthorne, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Port Townsend Aero Museum
|Chimacum, WA
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Gregory Larson , Jerry Thuotte
|
Aero Museum Services Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Oder Service Corporation
|
Aero Heritage Museum Inc.
|Burleson, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Robert Robinson , Patrick R. Robinson and 1 other Royla M. Cox
|
Aero-Heart Aviation Museum, Inc.
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: R. D. Hanus , Don Noah and 5 others Nick Curiel , R. D. Hznw , W. E. Burdette , J. R. Harris , Don Nozh
|
Aero Valley Transportation Museum, LLC
|Roanoke, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: John S. Shackelford , Lori Breedlove
|
Aero Heart Aviation Museum Inc
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: W. E. Burdette
|
Western Aero-Space Museum, Inc.
|Lancaster, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation