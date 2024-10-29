AffiliatedIndustries.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Affiliated Industries
(320) 252-3344
|Waite Park, MN
|
Industry:
Wood Preserving Reupholstery/Furniture Repair
Officers: Christopher R. Sis
|
Industrial Affiliates
|Orange, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Nora E. Wensel
|
Affiliated Service Industries, Inc
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: James J. Benjamin
|
Affiliated Industrial Supply, L.L.C.
|Waco, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: James A. Banks , E & B Holings, L.L.C. and 3 others David R. Dunkins , Eddie Grady , Clyde D. Martin
|
Affiliated Electrical Industries LLC
(985) 359-3267
|La Place, LA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Lloyd Courtney , John Vicari
|
American Affiliated Industries, Inc.
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: George Brooks , Mark Brooks
|
Affiliated Service Industries, Inc.
|Jersey City, NJ
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Equipment
|
Affiliated Industries Development Corporation
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Affiliated Industries, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Industrial Affiliates Inc
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Edward M. Rogall , Pearl N. Rogall and 1 other Joseph H. Lopin