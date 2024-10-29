Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AffinityMortgageGroup.com sets your business apart with its easy-to-remember and descriptive name. This domain is specifically designed for mortgage businesses looking to serve affinity groups, such as alumni associations, religious organizations, or professional networks. By owning this domain, you position your business as a trusted and reliable partner in the mortgage industry.
The domain name AffinityMortgageGroup.com offers versatility and flexibility. You can use it to create a website, build an email list, or establish a social media presence. Additionally, it is suitable for various industries, including residential and commercial mortgage services, refinancing, and mortgage insurance.
AffinityMortgageGroup.com can significantly impact your business by attracting more organic traffic. Search engines favor keywords in domain names, making it more likely that your site will appear in search results related to mortgage services and affinity groups. This increased visibility can lead to more leads and potential sales.
Branding is essential for any business, and a domain name is an essential component of your branding strategy. AffinityMortgageGroup.com helps you establish a strong and memorable brand that resonates with your target audience. With a clear and descriptive domain name, customers can easily remember and refer your business to others, increasing trust and loyalty.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Affinity Mortgage Group
|Williamston, MI
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
|
Affinity Group Mortgage, Inc.
|Lehigh Acres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Diane L. Turrill , Elizabeth A. Weider
|
Affinity Mortgage Group, Inc.
|Thousand Oaks, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Schmidt
|
Affinity Group Mortgage, Inc
(614) 410-9511
|Columbus, OH
|
Industry:
Loan Broker
Officers: Steven Scott , Mary Dewitt
|
Affinity Group Mortgage
|Worthington, OH
|
Industry:
Mortgage Banker/Correspondent
Officers: Dave Miller
|
Affinity Mortgage Group
(805) 230-3121
|Westlake Village, CA
|
Industry:
Mortgage Broker
Officers: David Schmidt
|
Affinity Group Mortgage, LLC
|McAllen, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Anna M. Rodriguez , Rene O. Rodriguez
|
The Affinity Mortgage Group Inc
(561) 988-3323
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Industry:
Mortgage Broker
Officers: Robert M. Russo
|
Affinity Group Mortgage Services LLC
|Pickerington, OH
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
The Affinity Mortgage Group, Inc.
(561) 988-3323
|Boca Raton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Mortgage Broker
Officers: Robert M. Russo