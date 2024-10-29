Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

AffordableHousingFoundation.com

$2,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
AffordableHousingFoundation.com: A domain for organizations dedicated to affordable housing solutions. Establish a strong online presence, build trust with potential donors and tenants.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About AffordableHousingFoundation.com

    This domain name exudes credibility and trustworthiness, making it an ideal choice for non-profit organizations or government entities focused on affordable housing initiatives. By owning AffordableHousingFoundation.com, you are positioning yourself as a leader in the industry.

    The term 'foundation' implies long-term commitment and stability – qualities that resonate with both donors and tenants. Additionally, the domain name is short, memorable, and easy to spell, ensuring it's simple for potential supporters and residents to find you online.

    Why AffordableHousingFoundation.com?

    AffordableHousingFoundation.com can help your business grow by establishing a strong online presence that resonates with your target audience. This domain name is highly relevant to the affordable housing industry and helps establish credibility and trust.

    Owning this domain name may improve your search engine rankings for related keywords, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. Additionally, having a memorable and easy-to-understand domain can help reinforce your brand identity and create customer loyalty.

    Marketability of AffordableHousingFoundation.com

    AffordableHousingFoundation.com can help you market your business by differentiating yourself from competitors in the affordable housing industry. The domain name is highly descriptive and relevant, helping you stand out in search engine results and digital marketing campaigns.

    Additionally, this domain can be used effectively in non-digital media, such as print ads, billboards, or business cards. By consistently using the same domain name across all channels, you create a strong brand identity that is easily recognizable to potential customers.

    Marketability of

    Buy AffordableHousingFoundation.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AffordableHousingFoundation.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Affordable Housing Foundation
    Norcal Affordable Housing Foundation
    		Saratoga, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: John H. Mascali
    Affordable Housing Management Foundation
    		Merced, CA
    Affordable Housing Foundation
    		Las Vegas, NV Filed: Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
    Officers: J. G. Colli , Sheryl Steinberg and 4 others Julie Bach Guefen , Jg Colli , Sandra Steinberg , Sheryl Rosenberg
    Lincoln Affordable Housing Foundation
    (214) 363-9501     		Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
    Officers: Thomas L. Freytag , Kurt Freytag and 1 other Hillary Rose
    Affordable Housing Preservation Foundation
    		Filed: Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
    Officers: Albert R. Salem , Anna M. Samarripa and 3 others Michele A. Burris , Mark P. Burris , Thomas E. Burris
    Bella Affordable Housing Foundation
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Officers: Chris Blatt
    Affordable Housing Foundation
    Foundation for Affordable Housing
    		San Juan Capistrano, CA
    Alii Affordable Housing Foundation
    		Kansas City, MO Filed: Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
    Officers: Barbara L. Guffey , Paula Hodges and 2 others Heather J. Hodges , Barbara G. Naihe