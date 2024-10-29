Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain name exudes credibility and trustworthiness, making it an ideal choice for non-profit organizations or government entities focused on affordable housing initiatives. By owning AffordableHousingFoundation.com, you are positioning yourself as a leader in the industry.
The term 'foundation' implies long-term commitment and stability – qualities that resonate with both donors and tenants. Additionally, the domain name is short, memorable, and easy to spell, ensuring it's simple for potential supporters and residents to find you online.
AffordableHousingFoundation.com can help your business grow by establishing a strong online presence that resonates with your target audience. This domain name is highly relevant to the affordable housing industry and helps establish credibility and trust.
Owning this domain name may improve your search engine rankings for related keywords, making it easier for potential customers to find you online. Additionally, having a memorable and easy-to-understand domain can help reinforce your brand identity and create customer loyalty.
Buy AffordableHousingFoundation.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AffordableHousingFoundation.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Affordable Housing Foundation
|
Norcal Affordable Housing Foundation
|Saratoga, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John H. Mascali
|
Affordable Housing Management Foundation
|Merced, CA
|
Affordable Housing Foundation
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: J. G. Colli , Sheryl Steinberg and 4 others Julie Bach Guefen , Jg Colli , Sandra Steinberg , Sheryl Rosenberg
|
Lincoln Affordable Housing Foundation
(214) 363-9501
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Thomas L. Freytag , Kurt Freytag and 1 other Hillary Rose
|
Affordable Housing Preservation Foundation
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Albert R. Salem , Anna M. Samarripa and 3 others Michele A. Burris , Mark P. Burris , Thomas E. Burris
|
Bella Affordable Housing Foundation
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Chris Blatt
|
Affordable Housing Foundation
|
Foundation for Affordable Housing
|San Juan Capistrano, CA
|
Alii Affordable Housing Foundation
|Kansas City, MO
|
Filed:
Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Barbara L. Guffey , Paula Hodges and 2 others Heather J. Hodges , Barbara G. Naihe