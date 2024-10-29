AffordableHousingResources.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Affordable Housing Resources, Inc.
|Lexington, SC
|
Industry:
Housing Program
|
Affordable Housing Resources, Inc.
(615) 251-0025
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Rooming/Boarding House
Officers: E. D. Latimer , Frank Latimer and 5 others Jarmaine Betts , Anthony Giarratana , Tom Keller , Eddie Latimer , David Crane
|
Affordable Housing Resources
|Tustin, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard A. Hall
|
Affordable Housing Resources Corporation
|Temple, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: David P. Cole , Nona M. Cole and 1 other Robert Douglas Bane
|
Affordable Housing Resource Council
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert Nielsen , Rob Rusk and 4 others Tom Murtha , Ernest Nielsen , Jeff Ostomel , Steve Alastuey
|
Resources Affordable Housing, Inc.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Affordable Housing Resources, Inc.
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Louise M. Thompson , Shirley E. Walker and 3 others Maureen Rosenbaum , Eleanora Jacobsen , Earlene Oliver
|
Kings Affordable Housing Resources, Inc.
|Hanford, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jim Clark
|
''Provident Affordable Housing Resources Inc.''
|Baton Rouge, LA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Steve E. Hicks
|
Renewable Resource Affordable Housing Development, Inc.
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Pamela Anne Fitzpatrick