Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

AffordableMedicalServices.com

$1,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,961 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
AffordableMedicalServices.com: Your online hub for cost-effective healthcare solutions. Attract clients seeking affordable medical care and establish trust with a memorable domain name.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,961

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About AffordableMedicalServices.com

    AffordableMedicalServices.com is an ideal domain name for medical practitioners, clinics, or any business offering cost-conscious health services. Its straightforward title instantly communicates the value proposition to potential customers.

    By securing this domain, you're positioning your business at the forefront of the growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions. Establish a strong online presence that resonates with those looking for cost-effective medical care.

    Why AffordableMedicalServices.com?

    AffordableMedicalServices.com can help boost organic traffic by attracting people searching for cost-effective health services. It's more likely to be discovered by customers specifically looking for your type of business.

    This domain also plays a crucial role in establishing brand identity and trust. The name clearly communicates the value proposition, helping to build customer loyalty and repeat business.

    Marketability of AffordableMedicalServices.com

    With a domain like AffordableMedicalServices.com, you'll have an edge in search engine rankings for keywords related to affordable healthcare services.

    In addition to digital media, this domain is also valuable for traditional marketing channels such as print or radio ads. Its clear and concise title makes it easy to remember and share with others.

    Marketability of

    Buy AffordableMedicalServices.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AffordableMedicalServices.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Affordable Medical Services
    		Carson City, NV Filed: Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
    Officers: Kevin L. Tang , Francis E. Decastro and 3 others Michael Stone , Mark C. Tandoc , Mario J. Ponce
    Affordable Medical Service
    		Houston, TX Industry: Help Supply Services
    Officers: Erik Calderon
    Affordable Medical Services LLC
    		Saint Petersburg, FL Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
    Affordable Medical Services, Inc.
    		Miami, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Silvia C. Valle
    Affordable Medical Billing Services, LLC
    		Charlotte, NC Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Jill Young
    Affordable Medical Billing Services,Inc
    		North Miami Beach, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Martha Maldonado
    Affordable Medical Billing Services, Inc
    		North Miami Beach, FL Industry: Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
    Officers: Martha Maldonado
    Affordable Medical Care Services LLC
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Domestic
    Industry: Investment Venture
    Officers: Law Office of Mehrban and Assiates, Inc. , Franchised Biological Integrated, Inc. and 1 other CA1INVESTMENT Venture
    Affordable Medical Equipment Sales & Service, In
    		Casselberry, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: William B. Bell