Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
AffordableWood.com is a domain that represents affordability, accessibility, and the wood industry in one compact name. The growing trend towards DIY projects and eco-friendly materials makes this domain an excellent investment for businesses dealing in affordable wood products or services.
AffordableWood.com can be used by various industries such as furniture manufacturing, home improvement stores, carpentry, and even online marketplaces selling wood-based products. The versatility of the domain name makes it a valuable asset in today's market.
By owning AffordableWood.com, you can create a strong online presence that targets audiences looking for affordable wood solutions. It helps establish trust and credibility with customers by providing them a clear understanding of what your business offers.
The domain name is easy to remember and can contribute to better search engine rankings due to its relevance to the content it represents. A domain like AffordableWood.com can help you build a distinctive brand that resonates with customers.
Buy AffordableWood.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of AffordableWood.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Affordable Wood Works Inc
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Industry:
Mfg Millwork
Officers: John J. Murray
|
Affordable Wood Floor Refinishing
|Burton, MI
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering
|
Affordable Wood Products
|Washougal, WA
|
Industry:
Mfg Wood Products
Officers: Margaret Melton , Dennis Melton
|
Affordable Custom Wood
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Mfg Wood Products
Officers: Jeff K. Campbell
|
Affordable Wood Works Inc.
|Lauderhill, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: John J. Murray
|
Affordable Wood Designs, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Enrique Portalatin , Alexandra Lantigua
|
Wood Affordable Housing S
|Marietta, GA
|
Affordable Wood Furniture, Inc.
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kathleen G. Muse , Stephen H. Muse
|
Affordable Carpet & Wood, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Ret Floor Covering Whol Homefurnishings Floor Laying Contractor
Officers: Jeffrey D. Howard , Sandra McCullough and 1 other Alan Hall
|
Affordable Wood Floors Inc.
|Racine, WI
|
Industry:
Floor Covering Stores
Officers: Kim Hammel