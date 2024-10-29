AfricaForChrist.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Campus Crusade for Christ - Africa
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Delanyo T. Adadevoh , Jerry Ball
|
Africa for Christ International Inc
|Tulsa, OK
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: William J. Underwood
|
Portuguese Speaking Africa for Christ
|Carson City, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Heinz Linser , Flavia C. Jorge and 1 other Lina A. Bella
|
Ambassadors for Christ Africa Stratetic Prayer Network
|Cleveland, TN
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Ebhoaghe
|
Christ Compassionate Care for Africa, Inc
|
Campus Crusade for Christ West Africa, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Austin O. Okomohwo , Stephen Adu-Amoani and 5 others Sally E. Hauer , Clara Bedi , Adantsi Richard , Delanyo T. Adadevoh , Helena Jarva
|
International Mission Africa for Christ, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Eziquiel Dos Santos , Roberto V. Nascimento and 2 others Jairo M. Da Silva , Renata C. Santos
|
Center for Africa and World Missions for Christ
|Odessa, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Africa-America USA International Ministries for Christ Inc
|Collegeville, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Moono Steady
|
Campus Crusade for Christ - Southern and Eastern Africa, Inc.
|Orlando, FL
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Farai Katsande , Bekele Shanko