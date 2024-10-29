AfricanAmericanClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
African American Republican Club
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Political Organization
|
African American Mens Club
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Ret Men's/Boy's Clothing
Officers: Lawrence Ware
|
African American Club
|Spring Hill, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Leana McNealy
|
African American Club, Inc
|Mount Vernon, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Robert Johnson
|
African-American Book Club, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Timothy Williams , Colin Mitchell
|
African American Culture Club, Inc. of Tampa
|Tampa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Yvonne J. Aikens , La Cheryl Y. Aikens-Guzman and 1 other Nicole T. Aikens
|
African American Club of Pasco County Inc.
|Port Richey, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Dan Callaghan , Darryll S. Stevenson and 5 others Amber Ashford , Anni S. Callaghan , Shauntey S. Mines , Charles Ashford , Winifred B. Smith
|
Queens African-American Literature & Art Club Inc.
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Regenia Jones
|
African Americans On The Move Book Club
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Whol Books/Newspapers
Officers: Tamika Newhouse
|
African-American Club of Hernando, Inc.
|Spring Hill, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: William Lewis , Harold S. Adams and 6 others Sharon C. Hall , Velda Brown , Anita S. Curtis , Thomasenia Foster , Ronald Swanson , Arthur P. Gittens