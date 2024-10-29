BabylonBeach.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Babylon Beaches LLC
(201) 522-3026
|Paramus, NJ
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Peter Ferraro , Filomena Ferriero
|
Beach Blanket Babylon
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Drinking Place Amusement/Recreation Svc Theatrical Producer/Svcs Nonresdentl Bldg Operatr
Officers: David Lincoln , Allen Sawyer
|
Babylon, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Claude Kiremidjian
|
Babylon Funding
|East Atlantic Beach, NY
|
Industry:
Short-Term Business Credit Institution
|
Beach Blanket Babylon USA Incorporated
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Larry J. Kolb , Robert Newmark
|
Babylon Property Management, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael Corea
|
Plano-Allen Babylon, Inc.
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John Alvaz
|
Plano Babylon, LLC
|Long Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: John Aivaz , CA1
|
Dallas-Babylon, LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Investments
Officers: John Aivaz
|
Babylon USA, LLC
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Eps Distribution, LLC