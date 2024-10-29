Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
BackPhysicalTherapy.com is a premium domain name that instantly conveys expertise and credibility in the physical therapy field. Its short and memorable nature makes it easy for clients to remember and find your business online. It's a perfect fit for various industries, such as chiropractic clinics, rehabilitation centers, and sports injury treatment centers.
The value of BackPhysicalTherapy.com goes beyond its catchy name. This domain name can be used to build a professional website, host email addresses, or even serve as a branding element for offline marketing materials. Its .com top-level domain (TLD) adds to its appeal, as it is widely recognized and trusted by Internet users.
BackPhysicalTherapy.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by enhancing your online presence. Search engines prioritize websites with clear and descriptive domain names, making it more likely for your business to rank higher in relevant search results. This can lead to increased organic traffic and potential new clients discovering your services.
BackPhysicalTherapy.com can also help establish a strong brand identity. By having a domain name that clearly represents your business, you can create a professional and consistent image across all marketing channels. This can help build trust and loyalty among your customers, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy BackPhysicalTherapy.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of BackPhysicalTherapy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Back Bay Physical Therapy
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jane Lucas
|
Back Cove Physical Therapy
(207) 773-7428
|Portland, ME
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: John J Padavano , Matthew D. Wallace and 4 others Denise Thibeault , Stephanie Hunt , Kevin Baker , Judy C. Mitchell
|
Bounce Back Physical Therapy,
|Columbia, MD
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Dean Coatworthy
|
Bounce Back Physical Therapy
|Bryn Mawr, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Charan Chadha
|
Bounce Back Physical Therapy
|La Pine, OR
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office Medical Doctor's Office
|
Physical Therapy & Back Clinic
|Asheville, NC
|
Industry:
Chiropractor's Office
Officers: Damon Rouse
|
Back to Health Physical Therapy
(210) 490-1007
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: J. D. Blackburn , Linda Lopez and 3 others David L. Blackburn , James Michael Doose , John Blackburn
|
Back On Track Physical Therapy
|Cambridge, MA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
|
Back to Life Physical Therapy
|State College, PA
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office Individual/Family Services
Officers: Susan Pettengill
|
Buffalo Back & Neck Physical Therapy
|Tonawanda, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Jack Stachura , Matthew Christopher Smith